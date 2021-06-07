River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $122.24. 2,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,259. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.78.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

