BancorpSouth Bank Acquires 5,467 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 1.1% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,558,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 660.2% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,975,000 after buying an additional 2,000,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 320.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,824,000 after buying an additional 1,510,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Nutrien by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,191 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

Nutrien stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.61. 63,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

