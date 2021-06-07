Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.73

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.73 and last traded at $61.89, with a volume of 3883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion and a PE ratio of 110.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 15,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $761,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,071,190 shares in the company, valued at $53,773,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $4,504,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 509,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,075,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.