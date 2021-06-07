Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $1.09

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.14. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 1,387,692 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sundial Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Sundial Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
