Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $1.09

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.14. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 1,387,692 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sundial Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Sundial Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

