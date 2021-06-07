ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Gap Up to $8.94

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $10.51. ChromaDex shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 14,162 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of $665.06 million, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 32.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

