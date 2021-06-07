BancorpSouth Bank Has $5.66 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.74. The stock had a trading volume of 55,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,109. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,385,070 shares of company stock valued at $97,096,386 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

