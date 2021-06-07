RB Capital Management LLC Has $317,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $831.45 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $543.03 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $818.64. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

