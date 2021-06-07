Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,452 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.24 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99.

