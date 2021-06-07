$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.37. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $1,070,905.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,082,000 after buying an additional 385,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after buying an additional 297,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after buying an additional 121,989 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.49. 285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.70. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.