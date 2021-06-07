Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $97.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.04. 2,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

