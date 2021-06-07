Aspiriant LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 202.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $271.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $190.24 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

