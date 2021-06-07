Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,846 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,421,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,098,000 after acquiring an additional 40,788 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

MDLZ opened at $64.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

