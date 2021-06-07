Master Contract Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $97,028.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $291,304.56 and $97,028.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 118% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.34 or 0.07723417 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00176074 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

