Alchemint Standards Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $159,587.25 and $28.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00068653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.02 or 0.00288135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00246683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.04 or 0.01193946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,063.98 or 0.99893521 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.62 or 0.01101356 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.