Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $203.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,776. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.52. 1,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,072. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $114.36 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.