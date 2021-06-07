Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 254.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,786 shares during the period. The Shyft Group comprises about 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of The Shyft Group worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $569,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares in the company, valued at $16,752,553.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,911,586. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.64. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

