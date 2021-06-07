Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.24. Waste Management reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.57. 725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,538. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 330,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 57,186 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

