Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 17,906 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 1.12% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $18,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of CQQQ stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,583. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.89. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $57.73 and a one year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.