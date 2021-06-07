Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 23,494 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,999. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.41, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

