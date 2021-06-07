Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,425 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Corteva by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $2,278,000. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $3,750,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.74. 4,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

