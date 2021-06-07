Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Raised by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.9% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $68,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,303. Accenture plc has a one year low of $194.83 and a one year high of $294.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.40. The company has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

