D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 16.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in MongoDB by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in MongoDB by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.7% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.00. 7,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,827. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,081,491.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

