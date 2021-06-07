D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Overstock.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,994. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,905. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.