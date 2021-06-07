CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92,982 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $55.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

