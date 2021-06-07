D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases 40,361 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,361 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.56. 14,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,513. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,267,114 shares of company stock valued at $100,927,695. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.