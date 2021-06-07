Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 626,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,749 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $74,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,839,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,132,000 after acquiring an additional 114,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $594,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

