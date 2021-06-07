Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,486 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $81,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

NYSE CAT opened at $244.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

