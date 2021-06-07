CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $811,698,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $251.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.99. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

