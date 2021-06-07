ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.84

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.51.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. On average, analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ADTRAN by 45.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

