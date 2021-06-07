BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.23

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 12555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGCP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

