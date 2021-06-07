First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $195.53

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $195.53 and last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.02.

Several research firms recently commented on FRC. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,340,000 after purchasing an additional 271,628 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.