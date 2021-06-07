TELUS (NYSE:TU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.25

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 5147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

