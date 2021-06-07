Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00068499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.66 or 0.00287519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00246463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.28 or 0.01198969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,156.54 or 1.00282855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.86 or 0.01100726 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

