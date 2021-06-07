Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives $74.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.00. 32 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,835. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

In related news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.