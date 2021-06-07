Brokerages Set Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Target Price at $832.06

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $832.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Citigroup cut their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,450 shares of company stock worth $1,041,842 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Equinix by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Equinix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in Equinix by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Equinix by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $11.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $797.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,247. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 171.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $713.85.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

