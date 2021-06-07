Brokerages Set Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Price Target at C$1.42

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$116,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,504,219.74. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$77,506.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 683,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$689,968.37. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,467 shares of company stock valued at $348,686.

Crew Energy stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.40. The company had a trading volume of 158,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,849. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$209.99 million and a PE ratio of -22.15.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

