Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,642 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,558,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,730. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.74.

