USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,386 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,286. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.08.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

