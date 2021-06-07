USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

VBK stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.09. The company had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,416. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.69 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

