USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $740,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,180 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXH. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,394,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 347,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 293,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 275,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 115,910 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.14. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.94. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

