Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Raised by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 52.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter.

VOT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,777. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

