Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.4% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,579. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.48.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

