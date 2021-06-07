Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 201 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.50. 3,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,380. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.96. The firm has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.