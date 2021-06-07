Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Purchases New Shares in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in California BanCorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in California BanCorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in California BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in California BanCorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 169,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in California BanCorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.22. 1,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. California BanCorp had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB).

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.