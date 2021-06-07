Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the period. Reliant Bancorp accounts for about 2.3% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 1.30% of Reliant Bancorp worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $5,522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

