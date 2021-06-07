Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $10.24 Million Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp reduced its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 909,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165,501 shares during the period. First BanCorp. comprises about 3.8% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $4,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,528. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.41. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at $925,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,783 shares of company stock valued at $34,541 and have sold 150,000 shares valued at $1,911,800. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

