Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2,717.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,071 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 478.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,599,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.60. 9,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,924. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49.

