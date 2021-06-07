Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 69.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212,865 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.38. 137,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,051,271. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.48.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.