Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,524,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 105.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.00. 72,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,921. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.62. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.