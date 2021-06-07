Aspiriant LLC Buys 4,690 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $102.54 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

